LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Trump will be spending much of next Wednesday in Louisville, but very few will be able to see him in person.
The president is scheduled to speak at a meeting of military veterans before heading to a private fundraiser.
Trump last visited Louisville in 2017 for a rally of thousands of his supporters at Freedom Hall. But this time, it is a smaller gathering of about 2,500 attending the national AMVETS convention at the Galt House.
"This is something that our members are very excited about," AMVETS National Executive Director Joseph Chenelly said. "We want to hear where the government's going. At the same time, it will be an opportunity for the president and his staff to be able to hear from our members."
AMVETS is a veterans advocacy group with several posts in the Kentucky and a quarter-million members nationwide.
Trump will be the first president to address the group since Ronald Reagan.
"We don't always see eye-to-eye with the president or, for that matter, with any president," Chenelly said. "But we've been very encouraged by his stated support for preventing suicide among veterans."
Chenelly said the group is non-partisan, and Trump's appearance should not be viewed as an endorsement of all the president's policies. He said the group will also invite Trump next year, as well as the winner of the Democratic primary.
"We're not taking a political stance here. We're certainly not endorsing anyone," he said. "But we do think it's important to be able to hear from him directly."
Chenelly expects the event will likely attract both Trump protesters and supporters. But he hopes any demonstrations remain peaceful.
"We're not going to tolerate people who disrupt our event," Chenelly said. "This is an organization's business meeting. This is not a campaign rally."
The president will also headline a private fundraiser for Gov. Matt Bevin. The location of that event has not been released.
LMPD has not yet commented on its security plans for Trump's visit.
