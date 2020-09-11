LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leader of a Kentucky organization that helps veterans and their families deal with PTSD urged people to stay connected to protect their mental health.
Jeremy Harrell, founder of the Veteran’s Club, said being separated from others, especially during a pandemic, can have a severe negative effect on people’s mental health.
Harrell said it's important to stay as connected as possible and to use the time alone productively.
“Look at it as an opportunity to reset, an opportunity to do the things you normally wouldn't have time to do, things that are important to you, but to also develop a routine,” he said.
According to the University of Kentucky, 800 Kentuckians die by suicide every year. September is National Suicide Prevention Month.
