JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) — Major construction is wrapping up on one of the busiest roads in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Road work on Veterans Parkway should be complete next week, Mayor Mike Moore said.
Having the finish line in sight is a big relief for drivers and people like Kathy Gelback, who lives nearby and has been dealing with the project for more than a year.
"There's just been big machines always, you know, working; we wake up to them," said Gelback, who lives very close to the construction zone and is ready for crews to clear out of the area. "It's hard to get out the driveway — the traffic — it's terrible."
The Veterans Parkway project is part of a $6 million revamp of Jeffersonville's roads. The road was widened to five lanes and has several added safety features.
"With these five lanes of road, that allows us four lanes for regular traffic one lane for turning," Moore said. "Then, you will also have bicycle lanes; you've got sidewalks on both sides, new curb and gutters; you're going to have beautiful street lights."
Utility work held up construction and delayed the project by many months. Much of the work could not be completed until the utilities were moved, city officials said. The utility work also caused some delays on the Holmans Lane part of the project, which Moore expects to be finished by mid-December.
"It's been very frustrating," Moore said, "they work at their pace — not at your pace."
Moore estimates about 20,000 drivers travel Veterans Parkway each day. He believes the road project will not only improve safety, but also motivate more people to shop in an area of Jeffersonville that's already seeing commercial growth.
"This has been a huge investment in our future," Moore said.
