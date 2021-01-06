LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Robley Rex VA Medical Center started vaccinating veterans on Wednesday.
The drive-thru clinic vaccinated 30 veterans, including two who served in Vietnam, who got their first dose of the Moderna shot.
The center hopes to vaccinate 160 by the end of the week. The hospital has received 3,000 doses so far and started with staff last month. 1,200 employees have already vaccinated.
LD Varner, who was shot down twice in Vietnam and now battles COPD, received his shot at the urging of his wife.
"It's just a smart thing to do. If you don't take advantage of what's available shame on you," said LD.
"I was thrilled when they called and said that they could get him in and I said, 'You tell us when and where and we will be there,'" said his wife, Virginia.
Robley Rex is currently treating 28 veterans for COVID-19, a high for the hospital.
