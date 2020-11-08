NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Four men are walking 117 miles through Indiana to support their fellow veterans.
The veterans, part of the nonprofit organization Warrior 110, are completing a ruck walk from New Albany to Franklin, Indiana, to raise money and awareness of suicide prevention — all with 40 pounds of gear on their backs.
Warrior 110, created by longtime friends and veterans Adam Smith and Brian Alvey, aims to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from physical and emotional ailments, according to its mission statement.
"This year we are raising funds to send as many combat veterans struggling with post traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, and then obviously trying to avoid the epidemic that has become veteran suicide," Alvey said.
Alvey and Smith forged their friendship in the Indiana National Guard. Their first ruck raised more than $20,000 in 2019.
Along the way, the men have been making several stops in the cities they walk through, including Crothersville and Henryville.
The men plan on completing the 117-mile walk Monday in Franklin, which is just south of Indianapolis.
