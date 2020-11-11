LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans Day typically starts with parades and celebrations, but with the pandemic most of those have been cancelled or altered.
The changes and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have presented new challenges for veterans suffering from PTSD.
Last year, hundreds of people gathered to thank our veterans during the Veteran's Day Parade in downtown Louisville. This year the streets are empty, and now more than ever, veterans say staying engaged is key to their emotional well being.
"Connection right now and support -- encouragement -- means more than a million dollars for veterans, and I would step out on a limb and say for most folks that non-profits serve," said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veterans Club Inc.
The pandemic has posed challenges for everyone, especially veterans. For many, young and old, their struggles with PTSD and mental health in general have escalated during this time. They haven't been able to participate in as many in-person programs, and typical services and appointments have been either cancelled or switched to virtual environments.
Harrell says the number of veteran suicides has increased across the country during the pandemic. He says there are many ways the community can help, but one of the most important ways is to take time to reach out to a veteran you know. That can make all the difference.
"We just hope for this Veterans Day that the pandemic doesn't cloud what this day means for them -- that they are honored, and they should be proud, and they are an asset to this community, to this country," he said.
As part of its 2020 Week of Valor, Louisville put together 17 events over the last week to honor veterans, including a drive-thru parade at Southeast Christian Church over the weekend.
Many restaurants and businesses are still honoring veterans with deals today. CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF OFFERS.
