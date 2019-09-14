LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence said he almost collapsed when bitten by Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh during a 2018 trip to Kentucky.
Pence recalled the chance encounter with the famed racehorse at Ashford Stud Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, during a policy retreat for U.S. House Republicans on Friday in Baltimore. The VP said he was campaigning for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr (R-Kentucky) when the two were invited to see American Pharaoh. During the visit, Pence said he was asked if he wanted hold the horse's reins and accepted the offer.
That's when the bite occurred, Pence said.
"I’m a horse guy. I said, 'Yeah, let me hold him,' Pence recounted, according to a transcript provided by U.S. House Press Secretary Darin Miller. "Andy and I were standing there, posing for all the cameras, and American Pharaoh bit me so hard on the arm; I almost collapsed."
Pence used the story as a metaphor for politics, ending it by saying, "I just gritted my teeth and smiled, because you know what? In our line of work, you're going to get bit sometimes, but you keep fighting forward."
