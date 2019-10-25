LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit London, Kentucky, Nov. 1 for a political rally and fish fry.
Pence is to participate in a 3:30 p.m. event at the Laurel London Optimist Club, according to the London and Laurel County Tourism Facebook page.
The Nov. 1 event, called the "5th District Rally and Fish Fry," will also feature Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Hal Rodgers, a Republican who represents Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.
The event is part of the GOP’s "final push toward Election Day in Kentucky," according to "Matt Bevin for KY," which organized the rally.
