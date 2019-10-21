LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two people shot in the Bashford Manor neighborhood last week has died.
The double shooting happened about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Goldsmith Lane near Newburg Road. Louisville Metro Police said at the time that both victims were taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The coroner has not identified the victim that died.
Police say charges against 30-year-old Michael Martin will be upgraded. He was arrested last week for the shooting and charged with two counts of attempted murder along with trafficking and cultivating marijuana.
