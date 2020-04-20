LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an alleged robber got more than he bargained for when the victim decided to fight back.
According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Howard Harris is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence after an alleged robbery last week.
Police say that on Monday, April 13, at about 1 p.m., officers were called to South 11th Street and West Chestnut Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found the Harris suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital.
At around the same time, another man police describe as the victim, was taken to Norton Hospital via private vehicle. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound.
Upon questioning, the victim allegedly told police that Harris walked up to him, pulled a handgun and demanded his possessions. The victim said he gave Harris $220, but when he continued threatening him, the victim pulled his own handgun and shot him. Police say Harris then shot the victim as well.
The victim was able to identify Harris as the robber from a series of photos, police say.
Harris is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
