LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim in the fatal gas station shooting near Shively has been identified.
Jacqueline Smith with the Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Coreon Carthen, 18, died of a gunshot wound.
Officers were called to a gas station in the 1800 block of Berry Boulevard near Seventh Street Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 on a report of a shooting.
That's where police found Carthen's body, inside a car.
Louisville Metro Police say they are looking for suspects, and have been in also contact with nearby businesses to check surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted online through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal, HERE.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.