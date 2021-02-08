LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after losing control of his vehicle early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the 1900 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Taylorsville Road, at 2:15 a.m. on the reported crash.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 28-year-old Angel Rodriguez was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He died at the scene.
Rodriguez was driving in the opposite lane prior to the crash according to LMPD. An adult male passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
