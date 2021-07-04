LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The man shot and killed in the Highlands Sunday morning has been identified.
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed the victim to be 39-year-old Tyrone Roberts.
Police responded to Baxter Avenue where they found Roberts had been shot.
Roberts was taken to University hospital where he later died.
There are no suspects in this case and LMPD Homicide is continuing the investigating.
You can leave an anonymous tip at 502-574-LMPD
