LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting early Monday in the Shawnee neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, around 6:45 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of south 43rd Street near Shawnee Park on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located the victim, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released, but police say he is in his late teens.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but so far there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD.
