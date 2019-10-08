LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the victims from a weekend shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood has died.
According to police, two men were shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Dr. William Weathers Drive, across from Algonquin Parkway.
Both men were taken to the hospital. Police say one of the victims died on Monday. His name has not yet been released.
The other man was treated at the hospital and released.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information on what happened is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
