LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal chain reaction of wrecks on Main Street as 24-year-old Kenneth A. Brooks III.
On Friday, Nov. 29 around 10 p.m., police responded to a crash between two vehicles that led to a chain reaction of wrecks. Kenneth A. Brooks III was pronounced dead at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from the wreck.
Three others were injured and taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. One other victim is still in critical condition.
Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
