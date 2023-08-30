LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the victims in UofL Health's third-party software hack is concerned about what happened.
Sonia Sexton said when she called the number provided on the letter, she wasn't given any additional information on the hack.
"My question that I asked them was if this happened on June the 1st, why are we just now getting notified August the 27th as the letter head date," Sexton said. "She said because they had to do an investigation to see who was affected and then mail out these letters as a courtesy."
UofL Health told WDRB News Tuesday it's "MOVEit" software was hacked. The hospital system said only a "small percentage" of patients were impacted but did not give an exact number.
