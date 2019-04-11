CENTERFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person in Oldham County was shot early Thursday when he tried to stop a man from stealing a case of beer at a Circle K gas station.
In a release, the Oldham County Police Department said the shooting happened about 3 a.m. at the Circle K at 2900 West Highway 22 in Centerfield, Ky.
Police say a man walked into the store, picked up a case of beer and started to leave the store without paying for it. When the clerk tried to stop him, the man showed a gun and tried to run past the victim.
The victim was shot in the abdomen when he tried to grab the gun. The victim suffered a gunshot to the abdomen and was taken to University Hospital.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
