LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illuminated by candle light, some Kentuckians gathered Tuesday at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church to remember 86 people who lost their lives to gun violence this year.
Loved ones of the victims said such services help them find healing.
"Being a mother who lost a son five years ago, I remember like it was yesterday," said Rose Smith. "You don't know what that does for a family member, a loved one to know that their loved one has not been forgotten."
Organizers said the victims were diverse in age, socioeconomic status, nationality and religion.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.