FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are drafting an Extreme Risk Protection Bill, also known as a red flag law, which would allow police to temporarily confiscate guns from people considered dangerous.
The Interim Judiciary Committee held a hearing Friday on the proposal which was, at times, emotional. Kirsten Russell, of Louisville, told lawmakers through tears about the shooting death of her mother on April 23, 2018.
“She did not have a chance to fight for her life,” Russell said.
Police arrested Russell’s brother, whom she said had shown signs of being mentally unstable after returning from service in the Navy.
Russell urged passage of the bill.
“My mom is gone when she shouldn’t be,” she said. “What I do hope for is that our story will make a difference for someone else.”
Louisville resident Whitney Austin, who survived a mass shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati, also spoke in support of the bill. She has become an advocate for gun safety.
"This fight, our movement, is not about blaming the gun or demonizing guns owners," she said. "This is about solutions that are bipartisan, reasonable and effective."
Democratic Sen. Morgan McGarvey of Louisville and Republican Sen. Paul Hornback are crafting a bill they hope can get bipartisan support. It would allow police and perhaps close family members to go to court to petition for guns to be temporarily taken away from people considered to be a danger to themselves or others.
“We are looking at this bill to make sure that it protects people — that it protects people from harm — but it also protects people's rights,” McGarvey said.
Indiana has had a red flag law for 15 years.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull is convinced it has saved lives.
“Our state is safer because of it," Mull testified Friday. "I applaud you for considering it in Kentucky."
But for some lawmakers, the bill is going to be a hard sell.
“This proposal reflects a very serious threat to the foundation that a citizen’s rights within the judicial system are built upon, including but not limited to the right to due process,” said Rep. Savannah Maddox, a Republican from northern Kentucky.
But McGarvey told reporters he is optimistic about passage.
“We are always going to perpetuate the myth that there's nothing we can do if we continue to do nothing,” he said.
Russell urged lawmakers to have an open mind.
“It is about honoring your Second Amendment rights,” she said. “But also valuing human life.”
McGarvey said the bill will be ready in time for the 2020 session.
