FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed his pension-relief bill into law on Wednesday hours after lawmakers wrapped up a five-day special session.
The House and Senate officially concluded the session after the ceremonial signing at the Capitol. The Republican-dominated Senate sent the bill to the governor in a 27-11 final vote earlier in the day. Two Republicans joined Democrats to vote no.
The bill's supporters say it's needed to help the state's regional universities and agencies - such as health departments - deal with ballooning pension costs.
Republican Sen. Jimmy Higdon of Lebanon said agencies can no longer afford to provide pensions.
"These bills are necessary to deal with these issues because we have we have a huge problem," he said.
The bill freezes the agencies' pension contribution rate for one year and has options for them to either stay in the state pension system -- or buy their way out and place employees on a 401 (k) style plan.
"If we don't do this bill today, I guarantee you tomorrow there will be employees -- hundreds of employees that are gonna lose their jobs," said Republican Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield.
But opponents say the bill is illegal because it threatens the guaranteed benefits of the current employees.
Democrats like Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington are also accusing Republicans of trying to dismantle the public pension system. "In the middle of the game, in the middle of the game, we are going back on our word. We are breaking our bond," he said.
Democrats including Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey are also accusing Republicans of trying to dismantle the public pension system.
"We are ending the state's partnership with its employees, and maybe it's not obvious today, but I think if that happens, it's the beginning of the end for state pensions in this state," said McGarvey.
Republicans fired back. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer said opponents overstated their case. "That this is an effort to collapse the entire pension system is so far beyond the pale, it's not even believable," he said.
Louisville Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams agreed."These are very reckless statements to be making because they are not true."
The victorious Gov. Bevin said he is not concerned about a threatened legal challenge by Attorney General Andy Beshear, who is also his Democratic opponent in the governor's race.
"It's the kind of political theater that would come out of the Attorney General's Office perhaps, but there's no basis for any action to be taken - at all," Bevin said.
Republiucan Senate Leader Damon Thayer refuting McGarvey’s “hyperbolic rhetoric.” pic.twitter.com/4UCRkDVPWQ— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) July 24, 2019
Bevin called lawmakers into session at a cost of $66,000 a day to take up his proposal to give relief to regional universities and quasi-governmental entities hit by massive increases in retirement costs. The agencies provide crucial safety-net services and include public health departments, community mental health centers and domestic violence shelters.
Now the universities and agencies have until next April to make some tough decisions that will impact employees and their retirement plans.
