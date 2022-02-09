LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you walk the grounds of the historic Quinn Chapel on Chestnut Street in Louisville, you see graffiti sprayed on the walls and bricks falling down. It looks pretty rundown.
But on the other side of the doors, progress is being made.
Light still shows some of the beauty of the sanctuary where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once stood. The church, once a prominent part of the civil rights movement, is getting a second life. The YMCA of Greater Louisville now owns the church.
"It's still a lot of work to do," said Freddie Brown with the Chestnut Street YMCA. "Bricks are not falling out, the roof is secure, and that took a lot of work and a lot of work that was tedious and people had to be very careful because they could've stepped anywhere, and it could've been their last step."
The YMCA started by working with the city to get a $1.5 million African American Civil Rights Grant from the National Park Service. That was for phase one of the stabilization project.
"For me it was, 'How do we make sure we preserve that and build on that and make sure that we are still being that important area where folks feel safe?'" Brown said. "They can come out. They can organize. They can come together to share ideas and do all the things they need to take the city further."
The next step is renovating the back half of the church.
"What does the community want to see here?" Brown asked. "We will, when it's time, bring community members together to say 'Dream. What would you like to see here?' Because it's not really about what I think, about what the Y thinks. What does the community think?
The YMCA is working with city leaders to apply for grants to get more money to pay for the next phase of this project. To learn more about the history of the Quinn Chapel, and the plans for its future click here.
