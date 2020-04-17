NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — Every day at noon, a group of nurses at Baptist Health Floyd takes a break and seeks a higher power.
As the nurses stand in a circle outside the southern Indiana hospital, they pray for their patients and for themselves as they and health care workers across the country put their lives at risk to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is about us coming together and just — not only breathing, but saying a prayer for everyone that needs it," said Liz Couch, director of quality for Baptist Health Floyd. "We are a faith-based organization."
"It's a really nice way for us to not only gather together, but pray to God. He's in control," she added. "It's not about (or) for the show or anything else. But it's about him."
