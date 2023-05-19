FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several members of the Cincinnati Bengals organization, including rookie first-round draft pick Myles Murphy, traveled to Fort Knox on Friday to host a clinic.
The group of mostly rookies and practice squad players spent nearly four hours on base receiving hands on soldier experience and hosting a Skills & Drills clinic with military children.
The goal of the trip, Fort Knox said, was for the members of the Bengals' organization to learn about Army life and five back to the military community in Fort Knox that has served Kentucky for decades.
See the full story in the video player above.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.