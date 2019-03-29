LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Body camera video released Friday by LMPD shows the moments leading up to a detective shooting a felony suspect that led to an eight-hour standoff in south Louisville.
Det. Robert Holland is on administrative reassignment pending the Public Integrity Unit investigation into his shooting of 26-year-old Daniel Allen on Thursday.
Lt. Aaron Crowell with the PUI said Friday that officers found Allen in a stolen white van on Weyler Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers created a barrier with their cruisers to box the van in the driveway, but when they gave Allen verbal commands, Crowell said Allen jumped in the driver's seat and tried to escape, hitting several cruisers and nearly hitting officers surrounding the van on foot in the process.
The body camera video shows the van ramming into an LMPD vehicle at the base of the driveway, at which point gunshots can be heard. Crowell said Holland fired several shots into the van, hitting Allen.
Allen eventually found his way out of LMPD's barrier, and the van was found soon after in the 3000 block of Montana Avenue. LMPD called SWAT, the Hostage Negotiation Team and the bomb squad to assist. Over the course of the day, three people were pulled from the home without incident.
Around 9 p.m., Allen was found hiding in the attic. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was released overnight and booked into Metro Corrections at 5 a.m.
He's charged with four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, among other charges.
