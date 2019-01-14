LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several vantage points from multiple security cameras show an attempted break-in at 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday at Eastern Cemetery.
“They used the truck and tried to ram the doors open,” said Andy Harpole, president of Friends of Eastern Cemetery. “They also tried some karate moves. It did not work out."
Although the two people didn't get inside the garage, they did damage a garage door gate and another door had to be replaced.
The garage belongs to the nonprofit organization Friends of Eastern Cemetery. The cemetery itself was abandoned in the early 1990s, so volunteers spends countless hours and resources keeping the grounds a respectable place for the dead to be buried.
“We try and make it a place the family members can come and feel safe when they come to visit their loves ones here,” Harpole said.
But back in November 2017, criminals broke in and stole $20,000 worth of equipment. Because of that, security cameras and a security system with an alarm and motion detector were installed. The attempted break-in last week was caught on those new cameras.
“When I first started watching the videos, because you get them in series, I was like, 'Oh no,'" Harpole said. "It's like watching it in slow motion. And your heart just starts to break all over again."
Thankfully, nothing was taken this time, but Harpole hopes the video leads police to the people who were trying to break in.
“Hopefully, some people can see some of the people in the video or maybe even the truck and get them caught before they come back again or go somewhere else,” he said.
If you recognize the two people in the video or the truck, you’re asked to call LMPD.
