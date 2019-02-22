LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New York driver got tired of waiting on school buses and instead, drove onto a sidewalk where kids were walking.
The incident was captured on video.
The video appears to show buses dropping off students in New York City when the driver of a Toyota decided to wait no longer. The car jumped the curb and drove onto the sidewalk, narrowly missing several kids.
The driver is still on the run, but police say they're fairly confident they'll catch the person because they have several pictures of the license plate.
