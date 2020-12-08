LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A parade of cars filled a Radcliff neighborhood Tuesday evening to honor the late city councilwoman Tayna Seabrooks.
Seabrooks died last week at the age of 45. Friends, family and those who knew her drove by to show their love and support for her family. They were also encouraged to bring cards or gifts to her family.
She was remembered by friends and family as someone who lit up a room when she walked in.
"She's just a great person. Just to see the support out here today that just tells you what type of woman that Tanya was."
According to her obituary, Seabrooks, a native of Detroit, Michigan, was also the vice president of the Kentucky Black Caucus, a member of the NAACP, Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors. She was also a member of St. Stephen Church, and sang in the chapel choir.
"Tanya was everything to everybody but she never let it go to her head, she just always wanted to help people, she's a true networker she just loved to connect people and make your dreams come true, she just made you feel like you could do anything," said Selena Hudson, who first met Seabrooks at the age of 17.
"To see the impact she's made on this community and this world, I mean I got a call from the governor's office," her mother, Jeanette Stephens, said. "Just getting this love from all around has just been amazing. Overwhelming. To give of yourself, and that's the kind of person my daughter was, she gave of herself, she was supporting everything. She made a mark that cannot be erased. That she did. And I'm just so honored to have been her mother."
Visitation for Seabrooks will be this Friday, Dec. 11 from 5 pm. to 9 p.m. at Percell & Sons Funeral Home. She will be buried at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan, next Friday, Dec. 18.
