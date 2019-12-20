PEKIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A crew of workers in Pekin said thank you for your service to a local veteran — one shingle at a time.
Members of Jeff Home Improvements worked for hours Friday on a new roof for Bruce Standiford, a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. And it all came at no cost to him.
"It means everything," Standiford said. "I can't put into words what it means to me."
The project was part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a national program in conjuncture with Habitat for Humanity that gives back to veterans in need. WDRB News Photojournalist Doug Smith was at Standiford's house Friday to document the hard work — all to say thanks for a lifetime of service.
More than 160 military members have gotten new roofs since the Owens Coming Roof Deployment Project began in 2016.
