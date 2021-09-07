LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video captured the moment on Tuesday when a dog that spent two weeks trapped in a Harrison County, Indiana cave was reunited with its owner.
"Hello, hello, hello! Hawkeye!" a middle-aged man dressed in camo pants, a Wrangler shirt and a Louisville bats baseball cap said as he opened the door to the Harrison County Animal Control office. "Daddy missed you! Daddy missed you! Daddy missed you, buddy!"
The black-and-white spotted dog, christened Dewey by rescuers, wagged its tail and licked the man as he rubbed his ears. The man was accompanied by a woman and a young girl.
Rescuers say Dewey's survival is something of a miracle. According to April Breeden, Harrison County Animal Control Director, cavers were exploring Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve and noticed movement in a pit some 30-feet below their path.
The cavers saw a thin black-and-white dog at the bottom of the pit. Breeden says they rappelled down and then lifted the dog out of the cave.
It's believed the dog originally got caught by his collar on a branch as he fell, and then wrestled free, before dropping to the bottom of the cave.
Breeden said the cavers found an empty turtle shell at the bottom of the cave, which could have collected rain water for the dog to drink. Breeden thinks the dog could have been in the cave for up to two weeks due to significant weight loss. He was given veterinary care.
