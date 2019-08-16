LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Gilbert Corsey recently had appetizers with Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of the highly rated "The Dr. Oz Show" that airs on WDRB, at Vincenzo's restaurant downtown.
During that visit, they discussed a number of topics, including vacation, love and a big project with Oprah that brought him to Louisville.
Oz dished on how the Vincenzo's restaurant in downtown Louisville made him feel right at home, given his recent venture out of the country.
"I was talking to the owner of the restaurant, who is from Palermo, Italy, where I just got back from," Oz said.
He said his "vacation" was a mixture of both work and play, as he studied the paradise Mediterranean island of Sardinia.
"These are some of the oldest people in the world," he said. "They're centenarians. The chance of living to 100 in that part of the world is about four times more than if you live here in Louisville.
"The question is, what happens that some people live forever seemingly, and others don't have those lives?"
Oz said it's a topic that will be discussed on an upcoming episode of his program. The show returns for its 11th season on Sept. 9.
He said this year's theme will be "the power of one."
"Each and every one of us have the power to make a difference and make this planet a better place," Oz said.
But there's one familiar face viewers won't be seeing much at the start of the season: Daphne Oz, Oz's daughter. She's soon to give birth to his fourth grandchild.
"It's an exciting time for us," Oz said. "Spoiling grandkids is a uniquely joyous moment. But the best part is for your kids, because you see how happy they are to go through the joy you had having them."
Oz said his daughter is keeping the details a surprise.
"I know it's a girl. They have two other girls and boy. I have no idea the name. She will not tell me. Doesn't trust me," he said jokingly.
But why did he come out to Louisville in the first place? It's no secret that Oz and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are good friends. In fact, it's a project with Oprah that brought Oz to Louisville this week.
"There's a company Oprah and I started called ShareCare, because it shares care," Oz said. "It keeps all your health information in one place on the phone."
Oz met with leaders from Louisville-based insurance giant Humana in an effort to expand Sharecare.
"We want to allow everyone who lives in Kentucky to have access to the top care possible, and you are only going to get it if you own your records you own your information," Oz said.
Dr. Oz airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on WDRB.
Watch our entire interview below, which includes Oz's reaction to news that Jewish Hospital is suspending its renown heart transplant program.
