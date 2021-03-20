LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Faith leaders and area health experts joined together over the weekend to reach out to the Black community about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Black Church, Social Media, and the COVID-19 Vaccine was held online on Saturday.
To view an online recording of the event, CLICK HERE.
The goal was to educate, empower, and expedite trust and confidence within the Black community to get vaccinated.
In Kentucky, just over 4 percent of vaccines have been administered to Black people, despite about 9 percent of the state's population being made up of Black people and African-Americans.
The group discussed common misconceptions, historical trauma, obstacles and concerns, and provided information about each of the approved COVID-19 vaccines.
WDRB's Gilbert Corsey moderated the event, which was hosted by St. Stephen Church.
