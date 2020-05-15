CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Administrators with Greater Clark County Schools awarded the district's 2019-20 Teacher and Principal of the Year by surprising the educators at their doorsteps Friday.
Ashleigh Emily of Utica Elementary School received the top teacher honor and will compete for the title of Indiana Teacher of the Year. Pleasant Ridge Elementary School's Sara Porter was recognized as the top principal after six years in the position.
Both Emily and Porter received $500 for earning their respective honors.
The awards are typically announced during the district's "Champions for Children" event, which district officials said had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That didn't stop GCCS administrators from showing their appreciation for their top educators Friday.
WDRB Photojournalist Frank Stamper shows us the special surprise.
