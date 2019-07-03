LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin released a video Wednesday slamming his opponent in the governor's race, Attorney General Andy Beshear, because of support he's getting from Sen. Tim Kaine.
In the video, Bevin more or less raps about Beshear and his connections to various other Democratic politicians.
"Tim Kaine, the guy clearly hates Kentucky, but Little Andy thinks he's lucky, so he had him send this letter," Bevin said in the video. "Must have thought that it was better than Hillary, or maybe Bernie, or maybe Nancy, or maybe AOC but hey, it's plain to see, that this is not the cast of characters for you and me."
Beshear's campaign responded to the video by saying, "Once again Matt Bevin has embarrassed both himself and Kentucky."
