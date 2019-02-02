LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We've all been to high school, so we know just how competitive the race for homecoming court can be. But in Grayson County, this year's results are pretty heartwarming.
Friday night, 16-year-old Emily Lush was crowned as Grayson County High School's newest homecoming queen.
Emily lives with Down syndrome and is a junior at the high school. The results were announced at the big rivalry basketball game against Edmonson County.
When she won, the crown erupted with applause and started chanting Emily's name.
Congratulations, Emily!
