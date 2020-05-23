LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Star Baptist Church in Louisville's California neighborhood is continuing its mission of feeding the community.
The church started a community garden at Maple and South 24th streets during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the congregation's work is starting to take root: tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupe and more.
WDRB Photojournalist Stuart Hammer provides the sights and sounds of a busy Saturday tending to the garden.
The Louisville Parks Foundation provided a micro grant for the church's project, and YouthBuild Louisville helped construct some of the beds. Dan Cristiani Excavating and Earth Bound also chipped in labor and top soil, while Louisville Grows supplied some of the vegetable seedlings.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.