LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten years ago, on March 2, 2012, an EF-4 tornado left death and destruction in its wake across southern Indiana.

The pain is still all too real for the people who survived what was one of the deadliest tornadoes the area has seen. Now, they're sharing their stories of heartbreak and hope. 

They also share the lessons they've learned from the tragedy and what helped keep them going after heartbreaking loss.

IMAGES | A look back at the devastation of the 2012 Henryville, Indiana tornado

1 of 49

Survivors of the Henryville tornado sat down with WDRB in the Morning's Candyce Clifft, Sterling Riggs and Meteorologist Jude Redfield to look back, sharing their powerful stories about what it was like to live through a tornado, the family members they lost, and how they were able to cope with great tragedy.

You can watch the full roundtable in the video player above.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.