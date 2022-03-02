IMAGES | A look back at the devastation of the 2012 Henryville, Indiana tornado
1 of 49
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (49).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (50).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (1).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (2).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (3).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (4).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (5).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (6).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (7).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (8).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (9).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (10).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (11).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (12).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (13).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (14).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (15).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (16).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (17).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (18).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (19).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (20).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (21).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (22).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (23).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (24).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (25).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (26).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (28).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (29).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (30).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (31).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (32).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (33).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (34).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (35).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (36).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (37).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (38).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (39).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (40).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (41).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (42).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (43).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (44).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (45).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (46).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (47).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (48).JPG
Survivors of the Henryville tornado sat down with WDRB in the Morning's Candyce Clifft, Sterling Riggs and Meteorologist Jude Redfield to look back, sharing their powerful stories about what it was like to live through a tornado, the family members they lost, and how they were able to cope with great tragedy.
You can watch the full roundtable in the video player above.