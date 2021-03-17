LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA Tournament kicks off Thursday across Indiana, and crews have been hard at work preparing all the venues.
Indiana Farmers Coliseum was transformed this week from hockey to basketball, as the NCAA showed in the time lapse below.
🏒 ➡️ 🏀Indiana Farmers Coliseum is #MarchMadness ready! pic.twitter.com/ZtP9arS5eN— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2021
The tournament is allowing a limited number of fans this year. The majority of the tournament’s 67 games will take place in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, and games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.
