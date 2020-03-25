LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As many high school seniors are forced to self-quarantine at home, one Indiana student has written a "senior song" that many say captures the unique challenges faced by the Class of 2020.
According to a report by Fox 59, Crawfordsville High School senior Abby Bannon took to YouTube to share her talent for music. She posted a video of her performing an original song that's tugging on the heartstrings of many.
She says she is thankful her family is healthy, but she knows the world is struggling, and she is sad for what will not be.
To watch the full song, CLICK HERE.
