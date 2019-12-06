LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of having sex with a teenage girl several times came face-to-face with a judge and the girl's mother Friday morning.
The victim’s mother, Stephanie Woodward, says 40-year-old Steven Lanham was like a father to her daughter. Now she says she wants him to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Lanham was quiet as he appeared in the Clark County, Indiana, courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs.
Woodward says she made eye contact with Lanham several times in the tense courtroom.
Lanham is facing four felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor. Woodward says those charges stem from May 2018, when her daughter was 14. That's how old the girl was when Woodward says Lanham took her to a forest to have sex with her.
Her daughter, who is now 16, eventually told her what happened.
Woodward says she and her daughter are relieved after finding out police arrested him last week.
"I mean I'm a mom," Woodward said. "I told her, 'My job is to protect you. No, I don't feel that I did with this, but I'm here now.' We know what happened, and I will fight 'till my last breath to make sure he gets justice for this."
Lanham told the judge in court that he was homeless. Woodward believes he was on the run.
The judge ordered Lanham not to have any contact with the teenager or her family, and set his bond at $25,000 cash.
Lanham could face between two and 12 years behind bars. A jury trial is scheduled for March.
