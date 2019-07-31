LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the electrifying way it is collecting Asian carp to study.
Hundreds of fish start jumping out of the water at Barkley Dam, just outside of Paducah, Kentucky.
Fish and Wildlife staff use electrofishing equipment to stun the fish, which were later collected by crews to study.
Asian carp are an invasive species, meaning they could kill the other native species in lakes across Kentucky and much of the Midwest.
The fish, which jump out of the water when they get scared, also pose the threat of hitting boaters.
