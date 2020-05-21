LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says his office is continuing to address an historic amount of unemployment claims.
“Every day, we’re getting thousands of additional claims,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s required us to rebuild a system, reform a workforce, and build up a workforce.”
According to Beshear, more than 600,000 Kentuckians have filed unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown started.
The governor says about 89% of those claims have been processed.
“The other 11 percent, we ran into issues with federal law,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re systematically going through those claims, especially the oldest claims, those that are still out there from March, claims that have to go through adjudication, which is what federal law requires.”
Adjudication is the process for settling a dispute between an employer and employee.
Kentucky recently hired 1,000 more unemployment workers to help clear the backlog of claims.
However, Gov. Beshear says his office is still dealing with some issues.
“I had an unemployment office that I inherited that was starved, absolutely starved, not enough people to carry out unemployment for when the economy was very good,” said Gov. Beshear. “I think it improves every day. It’s just not improving fast enough.”
Gov. Beshear is urging anyone still waiting on an unemployment check since March, to check their e-mail accounts.
“There have been a number of times, where because it’s (e-mail) coming from the government, it will go into people’s junk files,” said Gov. Beshear. “The second (tip) is to make sure you have important documentation, like your driver’s license on you, because when you get the call, we want to make sure we get it processed as quickly as possible.”
