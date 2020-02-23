LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Opening day at Kings Island will be here before you know it, and for many that will mean braving Orion, the amusement park's new "giga coaster."
After Orion completed its first test run Saturday afternoon, Kings Island officials said the coaster — and its stomach-turning, 300-foot first drop — are on schedule to debut April 11, when the amusement park opens for its 2020 season in Mason, Ohio.
Orion, one of only seven coasters in the world to include a drop of at least 300 feet, will be the "tallest and fastest coaster" at Kings Island, park officials said in November.
The ride boasts 32-passenger trains that will reach speeds up to 91 mph over over eight hills and 5,321 feet of track, according to a news release.
Watch a video of the test run below, courtesy of Kings Island.
