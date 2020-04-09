LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police officers in Louisville took time out of their days to show support for another group of workers who are also on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department lined up outside University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday to clap, cheer and thank health care workers during their nightly shift change.
"Thank you for always having our back Louisville Metro Police Department," said Kacie Albertsen, who posted a video of the encounter on Facebook. "You're our heroes too!"
From everyone here at WDRB News, thank you to all the health care workers, first responders, food service employees, military and many other essential workers during this time of crisis.
