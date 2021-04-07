LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large crane toppled into a house Wednesday in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.
Emergency crews were called just after noon to a home about two blocks from Chickasaw Park. When they arrived at the scene on Plato Terrace, they found a large crane had tipped over. The boom broke through the roof of at least one home and damaged two others.
There were people in at least one of the homes when the accident happened, but no one was injured.
The crane owned by Percell Tree Service was trimming trees in the area, when it toppled over.
Louisville Fire & Rescue is handling the investigation.
