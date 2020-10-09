LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say surveillance video inside a South Bend, Indiana, home captured a little boy trying to fight off armed intruders in his home.
According to a Facebook post by the South Bend Police Department, the incident took place on the morning of Sept. 30, at a home on South Grant Street in South Bend.
Police say four men, all wearing hoodies, knocked on the front door. A juvenile opened the door, and the four men forced their way inside. At least three of three of the men were armed, according to police.
But police say the boy wasn't about to let them terrorize his family without a fight. He can be seen hitting one of the men, and throwing an object at one of them.
"The video is extremely disturbing," police say in the post. "You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tried to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him."
Police say the men did fire a gun inside the home, but no one was hurt.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-588-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.