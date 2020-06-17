LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hit by a car early Wednesday, as protesters blocked streets in downtown Louisville.
It happened between around 9:30 a.m., after protesters began blocking streets around Jefferson Square, forcing vehicles in the area to turn around, and police have released a video of the incident from the city's Real Time Crime Center.
According to an LMPD news release, at one point, "protesters were engaging with a car on Liberty," but the car sped off, hitting one of the protesters. At least one of the protesters who chased the car pulled a gun on the driver.
Another video, which we do not have permission to share, appears to show protesters had stopped the vehicle on West Liberty Street – in the seconds before the driver backed up and then drove forward. That video has been widely shared on social media.
Now police would like to speak with the driver of the car shown in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).
Police arrested 17 people and towed five vehicles during Wednesday morning's protests. A gun was also confiscated.
