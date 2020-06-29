LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As protesters shut down the Clark Memorial Bridge during a demonstration Monday morning, one Louisville Metro Police officer joined with a demonstrator to seek divine guidance for peace and restoration in the city.
The officer, who has not been identified, was captured on video praying with the protester amid the tension on the entrance ramp at the base of the bridge.
"We just ask God that you help us to find common ground out here today on all levels, Father," the officer said. "We just ask for peace in this city. We just ask for peace for the family of Breonna Taylor. We ask for peace for anybody that feels that they have been done wrong in this time, Father. We just ask you God -- we just need healing right now, across the land in this country."
He went on to pray for restoration and healing as America grapples with a history involving slavery and segregation.
"God we just ask, God, that we find common ground between black and white," the officer prayed. "Because in your kingdom, there is no black and white. We are only -- we are all children of God. We are all created in your image."
Other officers could be seen with their heads bowed and their eyes closed during the prayer.
"Father help us to somehow -- in all this -- find common ground father so that we can be more like this every day," the officer prayed. "In Jesus Christ's name I pray, Amen."
Several voices could be heard saying "Amen."
"I appreciate it," the protester said.
The bridge was shut down for a few hours when protesters gathered on the bridge and began to block traffic. Thirty-three demonstrators were arrested, and the bridge was reopened Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.