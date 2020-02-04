WARNING: This story contains material some may find graphic.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has opened an investigation into the conduct of one of its officers after video of an incident showing a suspect hitting an officer, who then returned several punches, was posted on social media Tuesday morning.
The incident allegedly happened at the PNC Tower in downtown Louisville around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police have not said what led up to the incident, but the video, shared with WDRB News on Facebook by Rodricko Ramirez, shows a man on the ground hitting the officer on top of him. The officer is then seen throwing several punches and elbows at the suspect in return.
A wild scene in downtown Louisville at 5th and main. I was on my way in to work when I saw this. A person is carried out of PNC Tower by officers. They seem to be wearing a spit mask as well. pic.twitter.com/IJzWjSPSQU— Zach Crabtree WDRB (@PhotogZachWDRB) February 4, 2020
LMPD has only said that Chief Steve Conrad has opened a Professional Standards Unit investigation on the incident and will not comment further.
