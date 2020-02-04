LMPD Officer Punching Incident

WARNING: This story contains material some may find graphic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has opened an investigation into the conduct of one of its officers after video of an incident showing a suspect hitting an officer, who then returned several punches, was posted on social media Tuesday morning.

The incident allegedly happened at the PNC Tower in downtown Louisville around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police have not said what led up to the incident, but the video, shared with WDRB News on Facebook by Rodricko Ramirez, shows a man on the ground hitting the officer on top of him. The officer is then seen throwing several punches and elbows at the suspect in return.

LMPD has only said that Chief Steve Conrad has opened a Professional Standards Unit investigation on the incident and will not comment further.

