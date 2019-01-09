LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The heat was on Wednesday morning as five officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department gulped down Carolina reaper peppers -- but it was all for a good cause.
Ofc. Michael Jackson, Det. Tim Davis, Det. John Chenault, Sgt. Jeremy Allen and Ofc. Lamont Washington ate one pepper each. The event was streamed live on the LMPD Facebook page.
Their reactions after they swallowed the peppers -- considered one of the hottest peppers in the world -- expressed their fiery pain.
"Actually, it's not that -- oh, here it comes," Det. Davis said.
Milk, bread, peanut butter and Pepto-Bismol were all on-hand for their relief.
"Hey Jackson, eat some of this bread, man!" shouted Dwight Witten of 84 WHAS, who also tried one of the peppers.
"I can't chew! I can't chew!" Ofc. Jackson screamed.
"It's still hot," Witten said. "My tongue feels like it has cactus on it!"
Jackson took issue with the officers' claims that the pain is supposed to stop after 10 minutes.
"Where we at?" he asked someone off-camera. "What's the time?"
"What do you want me to tell you?" the off-camera voice replied. "It's 11:11."
"But I mean, I'm just saying -- how long have we been doing this?" Ofc. Jackson asked.
"Eleven minutes."
"It should be starting to taper off!" Ofc. Jackson said.
"I think you need to drink some more milk, buddy!"
"I don't even LIKE milk, and I've drank half a gallon," Det. Chenault said.
Moments later, Det. Davis could be seen hiding behind a concrete column.
"We got a puker!" said the off-camera voice. "I knew that Pepto was a bad idea!"
The event was held one day after a fundraiser by local Bearno's restaurants. The pizza chain said it would donate 20 percent of all of Tuesday's dine-in, carry-out and delivery sales at Louisville and southern Indiana restaurants to the family of Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Det. Mengedoht died on Christmas Eve when her police cruiser was hit by an MSD truck.
She left behind a 9-year-old son.
Police said they would eat the peppers if their flyer for the Bearno's fundraiser got more Facebook shares than Mengedoht's badge number: 7981. The post surpassed that number on Sunday -- and at this time police say it has more than 9,000.
